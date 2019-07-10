Chad Mendes, who fought for UFC gold in the featherweight division, has confirmed plans to retire from MMA. Mendes initially made it known he was contemplating retirement last December following a loss to Alexander Volkanovski.

"I wanted to step away for a little bit and let everything settle, just make sure my feelings didn't change," Mendes told ESPN. "And they haven't. It's just that time for me. I have no regrets.

"I had an amazing time."

Mendes was a runner-up at the 2008 NCAA Div. I National Wrestling Championships before transitioning to MMA. He twice fought Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight title, and also met Conor McGregor in 2015 for the interim belt after stepping in on short notice.

"I just want to say THANK YOU to all my fans and everyone that tuned in to watch me battle!" Mendes posted on Instagram. "With 29 years of competing and 11 in the MMA game, I feel it's time for the next chapter in my life."