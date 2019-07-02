The first entrant to be announced for Pro Wrestling Guerilla's Battle of Los Angeles is A-Kid. The company made the announcement via Twitter.

This will be A-Kid's United States debut. Wrestling all over Europe, A-Kid has primarily wrestled for White Wolf Wrestling in Spain, Defiant and Rev Pro. He has also gotten some experience on WWE programming, teaming with Carlos Romo against Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) on NXT UK TV.

The 2019 Battle of Los Angeles tournament will take place on September 19, 20 and 22 inside the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. Jeff Cobb won last year's single-elimination tournament featuring 24 wrestlers. He beat Bandido and Shingo Takagi in the finals in an elimination three-way. He received an opportunity against then-PWG World Champion Walter, beating him back in October for the title.