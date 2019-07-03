One of the most popular wrestlers of the Attitude Era, D'Lo Brown, will be getting a chance to prove himself behind the scenes. According to PW Insider, D'Lo signed a full-time, multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling to be a Producer.

As Impact continues to look for more Producers, D'Lo has become a reliable member of the Impact roster. His reviews as a "talent first" producer was the reason for the hire into the higher-up role. The four-time WWE European Champion has been getting rave reviews by members of the Impact roster, according to the report.

This is D'Lo's third stint with Impact Wrestling. He was with the company from 2003-2004, winning the NWA World Tag Team Championship with Gran Apolo. He returned to the company in 2009 as a lead developer in talent relations and development. D'Lo was also in charge of heading the TNA Gut Check program. He was later released in 2013.

Source: PWInsider