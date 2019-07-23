- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels had been announced to do guest commentary on this week's SmackDown but it never happened. Michaels did participate in a Miz TV segment with Dolph Ziggler and The Miz, which you can see above. The segment ended with Ziggler dropping Michaels with a superkick.

- It looks like next week's WWE SmackDown will feature Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in tag team action, with a title shot from WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics up for grabs.

This week's SmackDown featured a backstage segment where Rose and Deville botched their lines. Rose revealed that they have a match next week, and Deville asked if it was a "tag tam title match" for the titles. Rose responded and said, "Yep! And if we win, we deserve a tag team title match." It was not clear if next week's show will feature Rose and Deville vs. The IIconics, or another team, but we will keep you updated if WWE confirms the match.

- Chad Gable and Jack Gallagher did not appear on this week's WWE 205 Live episode, but they are still being praised for their recent rematch, which saw Gable get the win. As seen below, Gallagher took to Twitter before tonight's 205 Live episode and said the best is still yet to come.

"The aim of performing at the highest level is not to be good just once, but to build upon each experience. As positive as the response to my contest against Mr Gable was, I assure you, the best of Jack Gallagher, and @WWE205Live, is still yet to come," Gallagher wrote.