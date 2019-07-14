WWE has announced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor for tonight's Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show.
UPDATE: WWE has also added Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler for the main card.
Remember to join us for live Extreme Rules coverage at 6pm ET, beginning with the Kickoff. Tonight's show will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated card:
Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match
Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
2-on-1 Handicap Match for the SmackDown Women's Title
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak (c)
WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Ricochet (c)
Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
The Usos vs. The Revival (c)
No Holds Barred Match
The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre
Last Man Standing Match
Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
Cesaro vs. Aleister Black
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor (c)