ROH Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein took to social media today and wrote about recently parting ways with an indie promotion after feeling uncomfortable with how the owners interacted with her, and with how they treated the talents.

Klein stressed that her comments were not aimed at Ring of Honor. "THIS IS NOT ABOUT ROH. I still happily work with ROH. ROH is not independent. This is about an independent company," she wrote on Twitter.

Klein continued with thoughts on how indie wrestlers can change the business "from the inside" by standing up for their value and who they are.

"We CAN change the business from the inside. Stand up for yourself and your value. We give power to the places we support and allow to exist. Give your power and value to places that deserve it, where we can all protect, support, and uplift each other," she wrote on Twitter.

There's no word yet on which indie promotion Klein is referring to, but she has made it clear she was not talking about ROH.

You can see Klein's full Facebook statement along with her related tweets below:

EDIT: This is NOT about Ring of Honor. I still HAPPILY work there. This is about an INDEPENDENT company. I recently parted ways with an independent company because I was very uncomfortable with how ownership interacted with and treated myself and other talent. I tried to make changes from the inside. But it is impossible to eliminate or control another person's bad behavior. That is up to that person, and that person alone. What I WAS able to do, is leave the situation. By doing this, I hope that I can be an example to others. Especially young female talent. You do NOT have to put up with anyone's s--t. No one has the right to disrespect you, harass you, make you uncomfortable. No one has the right to disregard your boundaries. If someone does any of these things, YOU have the right to walk away. The bulls--t about losing booking opportunities or burning bridges... no. When we say NO to these types of "opportunities" it makes more room in our lives and in the market place for people and companies who treat their talent with respect. We CAN change the business from the inside. Stand up for yourself and your value. Don't brush off sexual or sexist comments. Don't let someone talk you out of knowing your worth and your value. We give power to the places we support and allow to exist. So give your power and your value to the places that deserve it. Wrestling will still be there, and YOU will still be there. But we will have a better community and better places to work where we can all protect, support, and uplift each other. And if you ever need anything from me, whether we work together or not, I'm a message away.

THIS IS NOT ABOUT ROH. I still happily work with ROH. ROH is not independent. This is about an independent company. — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) July 11, 2019