Germaine de Randamie closed out UFC Fight Night 155 Saturday with a 16-second finish, but Urijah Faber stole the show from Sacramento.

Faber, a former UFC title contender and WEC champion, returned from retirement and earned the fastest finish of his career. "The California Kid" stopped Ricky Simon with strikes in 46 seconds as the fans inside the Golden 1 Center in exploded in celebration.

Faber, who was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2017, retired 30 months ago. He previously fought for the UFC bantamweight belt and was the WEC champion.

De Randamie, a former UFC female featherweight champion, finished Aspen Ladd in just 16 seconds of the first round in the main event. Other fighters earning finishes included Josh Emmett, Andre Fili and Jonathan Martinez.

Complete results are below:

* Germaine de Randamie def. Aspen Ladd via TKO (strikes) at :16 of Round 1

* Urijah Faber def. Ricky Simon via TKO (strikes) at :46 of Round 1

* Josh Emmett def. Mirsad Bektic via TKO (strikes) at 4:25 of Round 1

* Karl Roberson def. Wellington Turman via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Marvin Vettori def. Cezar Ferreira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* John Allan def. Mike Rodriguez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

* Andre Fili def. Sheymon Moraes via TKO (strikes) at 3:07 of Round 1

* Julianna Pena def. Nicco Montano via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

* Ryan Hall def. Darren Elkins via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

* Jonathan Martinez def. Pingyuan Liu via KO (knee) at 3:54 of Round 3

* Brianna Van Buren def. Livia Renata Souza via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Benito Lopez def. Vince Morales via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)