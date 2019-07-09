Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* The Club's WWE status

* WWE worrying about losing teenage viewers to AEW

* The Street Profits on RAW

* Updates on Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff's new WWE creative positions

* Kofi Kingston's injury

* Mike and Maria's WWE re-signing

* Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary fallout

Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich. Featuring Von Erich discussing:

* His sons Ross and Marshall signing with MLW

* Ross and Marshall's upcoming Dallas debut for MLW

* Pro Wrestlers deserving insurance and retirement plans

* His thoughts on Cody Rhodes

* Gino Hernandez

* "The Last Of The Von Erichs" episode of Dark Side of The Ring

* The legacy of The Fabulous Moolah

* Bruser Brody's murder

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.