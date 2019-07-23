WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is currently in talks to wrestle a singles match at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

There's no word yet on who Stratus will be wrestling, but it looks like she could be going up against Charlotte Flair. Tonight's SmackDown featured Flair ranting about being left off the SummerSlam card. Flair demanded to be put on the card, and said she will prove why she's the greatest female Superstar of all-time. She also said her opponent will be better than Ember Moon, a reference to Moon vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at SummerSlam.

Flair also took to Twitter after SmackDown and wrote, "Queen of all of ERAS of Women's Wrestling #SummerSlam"

SummerSlam takes place on August 11 from Trish's hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena.

Below are a few shots from tonight's segment with Flair on SmackDown:

Queen of all of ERAS of Women's Wrestling.

#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/DiA2QEUL7m — Queen of all Eras (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 24, 2019