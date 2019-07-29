WWE Superstar Humberto Carrillo was married over the weekend.

As see in the Instagram post below, Carrillo's wife Tania revealed that they tied the knot in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Carrillo continues to work WWE NXT and WWE 205 Live. He teamed with Raul Mendoza last Tuesday night for a "Battle of the Brands" win over Gran Metalik and Kalisto on 205 Live.