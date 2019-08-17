There have been rumors for over a year that Brock Lesnar is going to make another return to the UFC and challenge Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title. Those rumors have been proven to be just that - rumors - as Lesnar is still with WWE where he recently lost the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

Cormier is a noted wrestling fan and he gave his two cents on Lesnar losing the strap during an interview with Submission Radio.

"Seth is the man and he's a great guy. He works extremely hard and is on TV every week," said Cormier. "I think with the new direction WWE is going, they wanna have that belt present. With the new writers and the new creative direction they're going, it's a good decision to put the belt on someone who's gonna be there every week.

"Seth does everything. He does the house shows, he wrestles every pay-per-view, every Monday Night Raw. It's good for him to be there [as champion]."

Lesnar's semi-regular presence has been an issue with the WWE Universe for years and their incessant complaints about him being a part-timer may have finally gotten into the ears of WWE Creative.

It's a bit ironic that Cormier brought up the new creative direction when reasoning why Lesnar lost the title as Paul Heyman is the head of that new direction as he's the Executive Director of Raw. Perhaps having Lesnar as the hunter instead of the hunted is a part of that new direction as his combined reigns as Universal Champion are, by far, more than any other Superstar.

Since first winning the title at WrestleMania 33, Lesnar has held the strap for 588 days while everyone else has held it for a combined 164 days.

Cormier will defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship against former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 tonight.