In a now-deleted post, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's former Fast & Furious franchise co-star Tyrese Gibson took to Instagram to take some shots at the former WWE Superstar. Gibson pointed out how the ticket sales for Hobbs & Shaw's opening weekend are technically the lowest for the franchise since The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift in 2006, despite Hobbs & Shaw earning over $200 million worldwide.

"I have to show my respects for one thing … He tried," Gibson wrote (h/t to Yahoo Entertainment). "Folks called me a hater … And attacked me for speaking out … Breaking up the family clearly doesn't have the value that one would assume it does … You know what maybe just maybe … The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10. We can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years WHAT they want … No hating I'm just pointing out the facts.

"In this day and age where everyone wants to be safe and sit on their hands and not speak on real s**t … When you do get attacked and well … That's that," Gibson continued. "Again my respects cause he tried his best … The world is clearly used to being severed [sic] its Thanksgiving meal a certain way … they want the table to 'include' all its flavors and all of its usual ingredients."

Gibson at least gave some credit to "The Great One", mentioning how Johnson was "still one of the biggest movie stars in the world" and "not hurting for work".

"The Rock comes from wrestling and he knows all about smack talking and friendly competition ... So ... love is love -- Roman has spoken ... drops mic #NoComment," Gibson finished.

Tyrese has never been shy about sharing his feelings towards Johnson. Last November, we noted how Gibson put Rock on blast via Instagram due to the next "Fast" movie being pushed back because of Hobbs & Shaw's production schedule. That previous post includes an excerpt where Gibson wrote, "You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours."

During an interview with Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July of 2018, The Rock admitted that the beef was disappointing and that they haven't spoken about it.

"We haven't talked at all," The Rock stated. "That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I'd been friends with Tyrese for a very long time.

"I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it. It was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media and apparently he was going through some stuff too in his personal life, but no, we haven't talked and I don't see where we would. To me, there's no need to have a conversation."

Hobbs & Shaw earned $61 million in its opening weekend, which is the biggest domestic opening this summer outside of Disney and Marvel. While it was the sixth-biggest open for a Fast & Furious franchise film domestically, it garnered the third-biggest debut of the series internationally, according to The Hollywood Reporter.