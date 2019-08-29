Former UFC champion and hall of famer BJ Penn was knocked out while getting involved in a street fight in his native home of Hawaii recently. According to TMZ, Penn was attempting to break up the situation when he was struck.

"Upon meeting friends for a concert at the Lava Shack, words were exchanged between BJ and the acquaintance," a representative for Penn said. "From witness accounts, BJ tried multiple times to defuse the situation, but was hit repeatedly and knocked to the ground.

"When he got back up he was disoriented, yet realized how serious the situation and threat was and felt there was a need to defend himself. We are thankful that BJ nor the acquaintance were not seriously injured."

The 40-year-old Penn last fought in May, suffering a decision loss to Clay Guida. It marked his seventh straight defeat. Officials are working on Penn vs. Nik Lentz for an event either later this year or early next.