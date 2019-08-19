WWE's Heath Slater reached out to the iconic R&B singer, Mariah Carey, to show her a video of himself singing and dancing with his daughter to her hit song, "Always Be My Baby".

Heath began the exchange by posting his video with the caption, "Just dancing with my baby. Mariah Carey, we should do a duet!!"

Carey would later respond to the video with a message of her own, saying, "Awwwww me and demkids singing along right now!"

You can see the full messages below:

Just dancing with my baby. @MariahCarey we should do a duet!! pic.twitter.com/okvW2cfzG4 — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) August 15, 2019

Awwwww ?? me and demkids singing along right now! https://t.co/IQBZ8ixbhb — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 17, 2019

Slater has been under contract with WWE since December 2006. He developed through WWE's "Deep South Wrestling" territory until eventually making his debut as a member of The Nexus in 2010. In the span of his career, Slater has held tag team gold four times and the WWE 24/7 Championship once.

Phenomenal Glow contributed to this article.