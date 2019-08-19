This year marks the end of Stephen Amell's multi-season journey as the CW's Oliver Queen, aka The Green Arrow. With that part of his life coming to an end, Amell is looking towards the future. In fact, he is ready to return to the wrestling ring, sort of.

It was announced that Amell will be starring in an eight-episode Starz mini-series called Heels. The drama will be built around two pro wrestling brothers, one of which is a face and the other a heel in the ring. Their dynamic in front of and behind the camera will be looked into, especially following the death of their father, a Gerogia-based wrestling promotor.

According to Variety, Amell's character is described as having the "mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection and control." The show was set to launch in 2017 with CM Punk as a choice for one of the lead actors, but the project was put on hold. With a career as a commentator and an actor now, it is unknown if Punk will be included in the project again.

Amell, a huge fan of the sport, returns to the pro wrestling world. He has made numerous appearances for WWE and Ring of Honor, thanks to his friendship with Cody Rhodes. The Arrow star competed at SummerSlam in 2015, teaming up with Neville against Stardust and King Barrett. He also fought as a member of Bullet Club while with ROH. His last match was in 2018 at All Out, losing to Christopher Daniels in a competitive bout.

Amell reached out to Rhodes to see if he would want to be a part of his new show, and Cody appeared to be interested.

Marc Dykton contributed to this article.