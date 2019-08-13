UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones doesn't see a third meeting with reigning heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier happening before "DC" exits to retirement. And "Bones" is quite content with that.

As Cormier sets to defend his title this Saturday night live at UFC 241 vs. former titleholder Stipe Miocic, Jones took to social media to explain why a third encounter with Cormier isn't in the plans. Jones holds a win over his rival, with the rematch originally going his way before it was changed to a no-contest due to a failed drug test.

"I've been the light heavyweight champion for almost my entire MMA career, never have I moved up to challenge a heavyweight champion," Jones wrote on Twitter. "I'm simply not interested in it right now, never seriously have been. I feel like the move is inevitable but as of right now, I'm dominating fights and making weight just fine. Daniel and I not reverie, but beef started at the light heavyweight division and that's where it should end (even though I could've sworn I ended this once or twice already).

"Despite what he says to the media, I will guarantee you guys there will be no third fight. No way will he lose that weight again, no way will he be willing to reface those nightmares that comes when facing the beast."

Cormier, always looking to get the last word in with Jones, responded on Twitter saying "Of course he wants to fight me, he's fought 3 times this year and I'm gonna make more this weekend than he will even if he fights again this year. O, how times have changed!"