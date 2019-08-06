The current plan for tonight's WWE SmackDown from Detroit is Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, according to Dave Meltzer on Twitter.

It was noted that Vince McMahon tore up the original script for tonight's SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown around two hours ago, which would be the third week in a row that McMahon has re-written the show hours before it went live.

The original plan for tonight's blue brand main event was Bryan vs. Kingston in a singles match, but the tag team match was leaked after Vince made his changes.

WWE previously announced that tonight's show will feature Kofi addressing Randy Orton ahead of their SummerSlam match, plus Shane McMahon making an appearance on The Kevin Owens Show.

Stay tuned for more updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.