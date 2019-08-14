Ring of Honor has recently announced the ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoe Brothers opponents for Honor For All. Jay and Mark Briscoe will be defending their titles against WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, the Rock 'N' Roll Express.

The ROH title match will be the first-ever for the Rock 'N' Roll Express, though this isn't the first time that they were in a match against The Briscoes. During the 2019 Crockett Cup, The Briscoes defeated The Rock 'N' Roll Express in the first round.

Honor For All will be on August 25 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Sports Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Below is an updated card for the event:

* Villian Enterprises (c) vs. LifeBlood (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Match)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. The Rock 'N' Roll Express. (ROH Tag Team Match)