- Above, AEW Backstage Interviewer Alicia Atout talked with Scarlett Bordeaux about their status as "frenemies."

- AAA Invading NY takes place tomorrow night at 6 pm ET at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater and will stream live on FITE. Below are the announced matches and scheduled appearances. Join Wrestling Inc. tomorrow for live coverage of the event!

* Blue Demon Jr. vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. (No DQ Match)

* Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix (c) vs. Santana and Ortiz (AAA Tag Team Championship)

* Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie (AAA Reina de Reinas Championship)

* Texano Jr., Taurus, and Scorpion King vs. Brian Cage, Psycho Clown, and Cain Velasquez

* Also appearing: Aerostar, Averno, Daga, Dinastía, Drago, Golden Magic, Hijo del Tirantes, Hijo del Vikingo, Konnan, La Hiedra, La Parkita, Lady Maravilla, Lady Shani, Mamba, Máximo, Myzteziz Jr., Niño Hamburguesa, Pagano, Piero, Pimpinela Escarlata, Puma King and Villano III Jr.

- NJPW's Young Lion Cup continues to roll along through the month of September on the Road to Destruction tour. This year's tournament features eight participants: four from the New Japan Dojo, three from the Los Angeles Dojo, and one from the Fale Dojo. Below are the current standings:

* Ren Narita (6)

* Karl Fredericks (6)

* Shota Umino (6)

* Clark Connors (6)

* Alex Coughlin (4)

* Yota Tsuji (2)

* Michael Richards (2)

* Yuya Uemura (0)