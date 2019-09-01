AEW star and former WWE star Trent Beretta trolled wrestling fans today on Twitter. He told his followers to make sure to pick a side from either AEW or WWE and then fight with anyone on the internet who doesn't agree with them.

His full quote was, "Make sure to pick a side AEW or WWE and be unreasonably mean on the internet to anyone who's not on your side it will make you feel good."

At last night's AEW event, All Out, Trent Beretta and his tag team partner Chuck Taylor were defeated by The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson). The winners of the match received a first-round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament.