It looks like Elias will be returning to the ring in late October, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was reported earlier this month, via WWE, that Elias had suffered an ankle injury. This forced WWE to pull him from the King of the Ring tournament, and replace him with Shane McMahon.

Elias is now expected to be back in action before November. As noted, he started a feud with Chad Gable on this week's SmackDown but it looks like they will hold off on any physical action between the two until Elias is cleared to return to the ring.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

