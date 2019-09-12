Bellator featherweight and lightweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire has the resume to make bold claims. He has defended his featherweight title twice and won the lightweight belt by finishing Michael Chandler in the first round this past May.

Freire feels he is the best fighter in both divisions today, strong words when the UFC lightweight champion is none other than unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov. But the 32-year-old Brazilian feels as if his skills would give him a great chance at being the first to defeat Nurmagomedov should their paths ever cross.

"Khabib is very tough, has phenomenal wrestling and sambo, but he has a huge deficiency on the feet so I can catch him," Freire said in an interview with MMA Fighting. "Nothing is impossible. I think he's very tough, 28-0, but another fighter (Gleison) Tibau put on a very tough fight with him and I think there's a path to beat him. I believe we can do it. If my hand lands - and it would land - it's over."

Freire is a two-time featherweight champion and two-time winner of featherweight tournaments in Bellator. His 16 promotional victories are first all-time, with the same going for his 10 finishes. He is also just the second simultaneous two-division champion in Bellator.

Nurmagomedov is coming off a submission of Dustin Poirier to unify the belts. Last year, he submitted Conor McGregor to defend his title.

For now, Freire will focus on adding the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix to his resume. He begins action in the tournament later this month against Juan Archuleta at Bellator 228 with his title on the line each time he competes.