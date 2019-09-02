- As seen above, WWE Games has released Buddy Murphy's entrance for the WWE 2K20 video game. The game will be released for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Tuesday, October 22.

- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW will feature RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins signing the contract for their WWE Universal Title match at Clash of Champions, which will see Rollins defend against Strowman. WWE has just announced that the contract signing will open tonight's RAW broadcast on the USA Network. Below is the line-up for tonight's show from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore:

* RAW opens with Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman signing their WWE Universal Title match contract for Clash of Champions

* A new Firefly Fun House episode from Bray Wyatt

* The first-ever Women's Championship Showcase with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss going up against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* Rey Mysterio returns to RAW two weeks after his son stopped him from retiring

* The King of the Ring tournament quarterfinals begin with Baron Corbin vs. Cedric Alexander and Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe

- As seen below, Lana is featured on the cover of the August edition of CH2 Magazine (Celebrate Hilton Head). Rusev re-tweeted the cover and wrote, "So proud of you"

If you haven't picked up my #Ravishing magazine cover go do it now !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Wr0QvnmBBU — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) September 2, 2019