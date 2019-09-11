In 2002 Dixie Carter began working in TNA in their marketing department. But just a short time later, one of the company's investors had withdrawn leaving TNA in dire straits. The company needed a miracle to stay afloat and that miracle came via Dixie and her family who founded and owned Panda Energy in Dallas.

But before the Carters invested in TNA, they needed to be convinced that it was the right move to make. That's where Sean Waltman and Scott Hall stepped in as TNA owner Jerry Jarrett reached out to them to assure the Carters of the value of a pro wrestling promotion.

Both Waltman and Hall had just joined TNA a few months earlier and Waltman discussed helping persuade the Carters on his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast.

"Jerry Jarrett came up to me and Scott and he's like 'Hey can you please talk to these people, you know we're trying to get them to invest.' And Scott and I we talked to the Carters, and Dixie's brother actually told me that we were the reason, Scott and I, we're the ones that talked them into buying TNA… We just talked about our love for wrestling and the need for competition," recalled Waltman.

The Carters were convinced and Panda Energy purchased 71 percent of TNA for $250,000 in late 2002. Six months later Dixie was appointed as TNA's president which is a role she would hold until 2016.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment then purchased a majority stake in TNA/Impact and Carter's only current role with the company is as a minority stakeholder as she owns five percent of Impact.