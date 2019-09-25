PAC vs. "Hangman" Adam Page has been announced for the AEW Dynamite premiere on October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

The current line-up for the AEW Dynamite premiere next Wednesday looks like this:

* Adam Page vs. PAC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

PAC vs. Page was originally planned for AEW Double Or Nothing back in May, but it was pulled due to creative differences between AEW and PAC. The match ended up taking place at an indie event in England, and ended in a DQ. PAC returned to AEW at All Out in August, defeating Kenny Omega.