- Above is a new WWE Now video with Ryan Pappolla looking at the recent Twitter interactions between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. As noted, Wyatt asked Strowman for forgiveness after taking him out at the end of this week's RAW main event between Braun and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. The exchange ended with the former partners in The Wyatt Family warning each other to stay away.

- Paige is expected to make her return to WWE TV soon, according to PWInsider. Paige had been managing Asuka and Kairi Sane on SmackDown until she left to take time off to undergo surgery for a hernia back on August 14. Before that she h ad revealed that she missed her SummerSlam Meet & Greet and the post-SummerSlam RAW after visiting her doctor, where they discovered the hernia. The hernia was related to the career-ending neck injury that she suffered in December 2017 at the WWE live event in Uniondale, NY.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Paige, and if she will continue to manage The Kabuki Warriors. She is expected to be in attendance for the SmackDown FOX premiere in Los Angeles next Friday night, which will also be the SmackDown 20th Anniversary premiere. As we've noted, Paige recently tried out for the WWE Backstage studio show on FS1, but there's no word yet on if she will be used as one of the on-air talents along with hosts Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

- Rusev took to Instagram today and revealed that he officially became an American citizen. The United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia held a Naturalization Ceremony earlier today in Roanoke, VA at the local courthouse, and it looks like that is where Rusev officially became a naturalized American citizen.

He wrote, "It's was a long road. 14 years in the making. So much hardship and obstacles along the way, but in the end who cares! I'm proud to be an American!"

