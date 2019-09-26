It was previously reported that Renee Young will be getting her own studio show on FS1 called WWE Backstage. Set to debut on Tuesday, November 5, Young will be joined by Booker T as an analysis. Following the announcement, there were those curious to know if Renee will still be doing commentary on RAW.

According to PWInsider, Renee will no longer be providing commentary on WWE's main shows for the foreseeable future. She will be the lead personality on the Backstage series, with a number of WWE legends set to be a part of the program. The idea would be to have different personalities on the show each week with her and Booker T.

Regarding the show, it is expected to be pre-taped once a week and be under the guidance of FOX itself, not WWE.

Additionally, Cathy Kelley will have a big part in the series and will be splitting time between WWE Backstage on Tuesday's and NXT on Wednesdays.