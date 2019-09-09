Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle in a Street Fight has been announced for the September 18 WWE NXT episode.

This will be the NXT TV premiere for the USA Network. As noted, the first hour of the September 18 and September 25 NXT episodes will air live on the USA Network, while the second hours will air live on the WWE Network. After September 25, the show will then air live from 8-10pm ET each week, both hours on the USA Network, beginning October 2 as they go head-to-head with the AEW TNT premiere.

Below is the updated line-up for the NXT USA premiere on Wednesday, September 18, along with WWE's announcement on Riddle vs. Dain:

* Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain in a Street Fight

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream defends against Roderick Strong

* Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim to crown a new #1 contender for a future title shot from NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler