UFC president Dana White announced the new main event for UFC 244 this November, as top welterweight contenders Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will square off. The promotion was looking to pair UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and top challenger Colby Covington together for the November 2 event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, but that appears to have fallen through.

"It is the fight fans wanted to see," White told ESPN. "Nate called out Masvidal after his win. Everybody has been talking about it. People have been hitting me up on social media, telling me to get it done. Now, I can announce the fight is done."

Diaz returned from an extended hiatus to defeat former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, with Masvidal coming off his five-second knockout of Ben Askren in July.

"It's one of those fights that is fun, interesting and fans are into it," White said. "We made it a pay-per-view (fight). I will end up stacking this card with killer fights. The main event will be (Diaz vs. Masvidal)."

White acknowledged that talks between Usman and Covington "completely fell apart." The UFC also looked at giving Masvidal the title shot, but Usman could not come to terms with that proposal. Another offer was in the beginning stages for Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards for the interim title before Diaz came into play.