Max Holloway will return to action this December at UFC 245 to defend his featherweight title against top contender Alexander Volkanovski. The bout was confirmed as being officially by KUMITE TV.

Holloway (21-4) successfully turned back the challenge of former UFC champion Frankie Edgar for his record third consecutive title defense earlier this year at UFC 240. He also moved up to lightweight to face Dustin Poirier for the interim title, suffering a defeat.

Volkanovski (20-1) is a perfect 7-0 over seven UFC fights to date, holding wins over former UFC champion Jose Aldo and title challenger Chad Mendes. Dating back to 2013, the Australian is on a 17-fight win streak.

UFC 245 will take place December 14 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Amanda Nunes, the reigning bantamweight and featherweight champion, will defend her bantamweight belt against Germaine de Randamie. It remains unknown at this time if the Holloway-Volkanovski fight will serve as the main event.