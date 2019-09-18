Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Vince McMahon allegedly trying to bury Cedric Alexander

* Vince McMahon not at RAW or Smackdown

* Brock Lesnar's challenge to Kofi Kingston

* The Fiend's viral RAW takeover

* Dates and locations for the WWE Smackdown moving truck

* AEW's Tag Team Championship tournament bracket

Nick's interview with legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter. Discussing:

* The onset of the Wednesday Wrestling War

* If Vince McMahon will trust Triple H with NXT

* Who he would like to see head AEW's booking committee

* Chris Jericho as AEW World Champion

* If Andy Kaufman would support AEW or NXT

Apter's book "Is Wrestling Fixed? I Didn't Know It Was Broken!" is now available to purchase on-line and at all major booksellers. It can be found here: https://amzn.to/2lVrf3s

Nick's interview with ROH's Joe Dombrowski from backstage at ROH's Summer Supercard

