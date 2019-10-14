WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson made a special appearance at a Championship Wrestling of Arkansas event over the weekend.

As seen in the video above, Arn appeared at CWA's Lloyd's Rumble event during the match that featured former WCW star Buff Bagwell vs. "The LVR Boy" Matt Riviera. Anderson hit the ring and laid Bagwell out with his signature Spinebuster. Riviera would later win a Battle Royal to become the first-ever CWA Arkansas Heavyweight Champion.

CWA noted that the event drew more than 650 fans to the Hot Springs Convention Center in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and also featured Elijah Burke, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr., and others.

Arn parted ways with WWE earlier this year after working behind-the-scenes for many years. He appeared at AEW's All Out pay-per-view in late August and was rumored to work behind-the-scenes for that company soon. The Enforcer recently launched his "ARN" podcast this link.

AEW President Tony Khan commented on Arn's future with the company during the media scrum after All Out.

""Never say never. He did a great job and there was a huge, huge pop for that. I was really excited for that and I'm not surprised it got a great reaction. Yeah I'd love to see more of him, that'd be great," Khan said.

For those who missed it, Arn's AEW debut saw him hit the ring and deliver a Spinebuster to Shawn Spears during the match with Cody Rhodes. Spears' had Arn's former Horsemen partner interfering on his behalf, WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard.