As we reported last week, Edge announced that he is leaving his podcast, which he co-hosts with Christian, due to family reasons.

The announcement, along with Edge getting physical for the first time in eight years by delivering a spear to Elias at SummerSlam this past August, led to some speculation that Edge might return to the ring, especially with WWE returning to Saudi Arabia later this month for Crown Jewel 2019 on October 31st.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Edge, who will be turning 46 at the end of the month, negotiated a significant new deal with WWE by playing them against AEW. It was noted that there has been talk privately in WWE about Edge wrestling again, although it's not known if he will be cleared. People in the WWE creative team are under the belief that Edge will never be cleared to wrestle again.

During an episode of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness back in August, Edge claimed that he could probably wrestle again tomorrow, although WWE would likely not allow it.

"To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow," Edge stated. "And I might be blown up, but I'd be okay. It's just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won't allow it."

Steve Austin has been another name whose name has been rumored regarding a potential in-ring return. Podcast One sent out a press release last week featuring a quote from Austin's podcast where Austin, who is now 54, said that he could have another match "in theory." Despite Austin making similar comments in the past, the remarks gained some steam with the Saudi Arabia event coming up.

"For the last couple of weeks, down there at the RAW reunion in Tampa, down there at the Madison Square Garden show at Monday Night RAW - people always ask me, 'Hey man, you're still in really good shape. You got one more match left in you?' And I tell them, 'Man.' I say, 'You know, it's a tough thing to think about.' Physically, would I be able to have one more match? Yes, most definitely, and I could make it to that match without being injured," Austin said. "Although the risks are always there, just because I think all of the surgeries, I had… where I had the spinal stenosis, and getting that bone spur taken off my spinal cord – I'm in a good place. Nerves are feeling a lot better than they use to. So, you know, in theory, could I have a match? In theory, yes."

According to The Observer, there is nothing to any rumors of Austin wrestling on the Saudi Arabia show. Austin is not booked for the Saudi Arabia show, and Meltzer noted that it is not expected to change.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

