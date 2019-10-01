- This week's WWE RAW season premiere saw The Viking Raiders defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in tag team action. This was one of the biggest wins for Erik and Ivar since coming to the main roster from WWE NXT. Above is post-show video of The Vikings sending another warning to the WWE tag team division.

"There are no secrets that we brought this destruction, this domination, everywhere we've gone - Japan, England, Europe, Mexico, NXT and Monday Night RAW. No one is ready, no one is safe, no one can stop us," Erik declared.

Ivar added, "The Raid is here!"

- The dark main event after Monday's RAW season premiere from the Talking Sticks Resort Arena in Phoenix saw WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retain his title over "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. The match featured Rollins delivering several Stomps but they wouldn't bring Wyat down. This led to a staredown in the middle of the ring. Wyatt then disappeared once the lights went out. The lights came back up and Wyatt was gone. Rollins looked around and then closed the show to send fans home happy.

Fiend vs. Rollins will headline Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, inside the Cell. This week's RAW ended with Wyatt attacking Rollins at ringside with the Mandible Claw, during the Rusev vs. Rollins main event. Wyatt returned after Rusev was distracted by the returning Lana and Bobby Lashley, who were kissing each other on the stage. We have photos, videos and more from the returns at this link.

- Speaking of Lashley and Lana, Lashley took to Twitter after RAW and commented on the make out session, which Rusev watched from the ring as it happened.

Lashley wrote, "Mmmm...tastes like strawberry [wink emoji]"

You can see Lashley's full tweet with photo below: