- FOX Sports PR tweeted out that SmackDown peaked at 4.217 million viewers from 8 pm to 8:15 pm ET. That time featured The Rock, and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch getting some payback on "King" Baron Corbin. This week's show averaged 3.869 million viewers.

- FOX-11 spoke with Mojo Rawley during yesterday's Blue Carpet Pre-Show and used a graphic with "Sammy Zane" on it, as seen in the photo below. Rawley commented, "Sammy Zane cleans up good!" Zayn later wrote, "WWE on FOX and I are off to a rocky start."