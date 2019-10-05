- Above are the top ten moments from last night's SmackDown.

- FOX Sports PR tweeted out that SmackDown peaked at 4.217 million viewers from 8 pm to 8:15 pm ET. That time featured The Rock, and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch getting some payback on "King" Baron Corbin. This week's show averaged 3.869 million viewers.

The debut of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN peaked at more than 4 million viewers on FOX, the most-watched @WWE telecast in almost two years?? pic.twitter.com/vQ1tZubRNg — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 5, 2019

- FOX-11 spoke with Mojo Rawley during yesterday's Blue Carpet Pre-Show and used a graphic with "Sammy Zane" on it, as seen in the photo below. Rawley commented, "Sammy Zane cleans up good!" Zayn later wrote, "WWE on FOX and I are off to a rocky start."