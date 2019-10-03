Eric Angle, brother of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, is back in the news today.

Eric has been indicted for distributing anabolic steroids on the Dark Web, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

Authorities allege that Eric was one of three men who sold anabolic steroids and other controlled drugs, and then shipped them under fake names through UPS.

The three men were said to be members of the "qu4ntum" drug trafficking organization. Investigators say they imported steroids from China and elsewhere. The drugs were paid for using cash and cryptocurrency.

Eric is facing several charges, including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to import controlled substances, among others.

Eric was previously facing simple assault charges from an incident that took place when he was a coach for a junior wrestling team. A video showed Eric picking a student up by the throat, and then slamming him to the mat. The charges were dropped in July.

Eric appeared for WWE at the Survivor Series 2000 pay-per-view to help Kurt retain the WWE Title over The Undertaker, by wearing the same gear and switching places. Eric was later signed to a developmental deal and sent to OVW to train. He worked another WWE TV storyline with his brother and Brock Lesnar in 2003, which led to Lesnar vs. Angle at WrestleMania XIX, where Kurt retained the WWE Title. Eric made his last WWE TV appearance on the post-WrestleMania SmackDown, and was then released from his developmental deal in 2003. He made a few indie appearances in the summer of 2003, but suffered injuries and retired from the business.

Kurt's brother older David was arrested and charged with homicide back in September 2015 after his wife Donna Angle was found dead in their home following a domestic disturbance call. David ended up taking a plea agreement to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, and was sentenced to 2.5 - 10 years in prison.