Former AEW star, Kylie Rae, has returned to Instagram after taking a hiatus from social media following her requested release being granted by All Elite Wrestling in August.

Last night, Rae posted two photos for the first time since July. The pictures included one shot of her appearance at Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory pay-per-view this past Sunday in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. Although there have been no confirmations of Rae signing a contract with Impact wrestling, she appeared at both their All Glory and the aforementioned Bound For Glory events this past weekend.

"'Strength made perfect in weakness'. Thank you Impact Wrestling," Kylie wrote alongside the picture.

You can see the full Instagram post below: