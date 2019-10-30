President Donald Trump and the UFC have had a relationship dating back decades, and now, he will show his support for the promotion by appearing this Saturday night at UFC 244. The event takes place from Madison Square Garden in New York City with Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz battling for the "BMF" title.

According to a report by the New York Times, security will be heavy entering Madison Square Garden with Trump set to sit in the stands for the event. He is also expected to remain in New York City through Sunday. He previously had been invited by UFC president Dana White in 2016, but opted against making an appearance at MSG.

"They're making plans for him to sit in the seats," a law enforcement insider told the Post, adding fans are encouraged to plan for stringent security screenings.

Weekend Plans: Trump is tentatively scheduled to go to NYC to attend an MMA event at Madison Square Garden on Sat night, per sources.



Stay over at Trump Tower.



Great news for traffic on NYC Marathon Sunday. — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) October 29, 2019

Along with Trump, former WWE champion and Hollywood leading man The Rock will be at the event to present either Masvidal or Diaz with the specially-created title belt. Masvidal previously reached out to The Rock to ask him to be in attendance.

"This addition to the company and the brand and to the sport, this BMF belt, I think it's brilliant," he said in an interview with ESPN. "It's so smart and it's just fun, man."

Along with his appearance at the actual card, The Rock will also be at the Friday press conference with an announcement "I wanted to tell the UFC fans and MMA community first."