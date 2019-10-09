Private Party defeated The Young Bucks to advance in the AEW Tag Team Tournament on tonight's AEW Dynamite. They will now face the winners of Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express, which takes place on next week's show.

Below is a look at the upcoming tournament matches:

First Round

* Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express (October 16 in Philadelphia)

* Best Friends vs. SoCal Uncensored (October 16 in Philadelphia)

* Dark Order - First Round Bye from defeating Best Friends at All Out

Semi-Finals

* Private Party vs. Lucha Bros or Jurassic Express (October 23 in Pittsburgh)

* Best Friends or SoCal Uncensored vs. Dark Order (October 23 in Pittsburgh)

Finals

* TBD (October 30 in Charleston)

