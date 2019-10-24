Former UFC heavyweight champion Randy Couture was hospitalized Wednesday with a heart attack. According to a report by TMZ, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Couture had completed a workout at Unbreakable MMA when he began experiencing discomfort. According to the report, he checked himself into a Los Angeles-area hospital.

After completing his incredible MMA career in 2011, Couture has remained in the MMA game. The 56-year-old currently works as an announcer for Professional Fighters League.

A standout wrestler before embarking on his MMA career that saw him win the UFC heavyweight title three times, Couture experienced a run of success in Hollywood. He was featured in such film as The Expendables series, The Scorpion King 2 and several television shows including Hawaii Five-O.