The Undertaker is set to make a rare convention appearance in India this weekend.

WWE India has announced Taker for the Hyderabad Comic Con in Hyderabad, India at the Hitex Exhibition Center. He will be appearing this Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13.

Tickets are still available for the convention at ComicConIndia.com. They are selling daily passes for Saturday and Sunday at ?599, or a SuperFan Two Day VIP Pass for ?1999. The Comic Con India website does not specify how much individual tickets will cost to meet Taker or get a photo-op.

WWE is an official partner for the convention and the website notes that WWE is among the brands (along with Marvel, Warner Bros, others) that will have "cool zones and experiences" at the show. The description for the WWE Experience & Zone reads like this:

"Get ready to smack down at the #BestWeekendOfTheYear. Exclusive WWE merch and gaming zone and a chance to meet a WWE STAR in real life!"

It looks like Taker, his casket and graveyard will be a part of that Experience.