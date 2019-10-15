Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* AEW beating NXT in viewership for a second week

* More on WWE's finish to Hell In A Cell

* WWE Draft results

* Bayley's heel turn

* Backstage news on Cain Velasquez's new WWE contract

* WWE Crown Jewel updates

* Mike Kanellis asking for his WWE release

Nick's interview with former WWE Superstar Gangrel. Featuring Gangrel discussing:

* His upcoming match with LA Park at WrestleRex in Pittsburgh

* Working with Sam Adonis

* Backlash to WWE's Hell In A Cell finish

* His brief dabbling in the adult entertainment business

* Recently guest coaching at the WWE Performance Center

* His match with Orange Cassidy

Gangrel will be appearing at WrestleRex on Thursday October 24th in Pittsburgh. The show goes down one day after AEW Dynamite's Pittsburgh show. So, if you're in town for AEW... stick around for WrestleRex! Tickets and info can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wrestlerex-tickets-70530451479

Brian Wohl's interview with Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Brian Cage

