Tuesday's episode of WWE Total Divas drew 261,000 viewers on the E! network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #64 on the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic list.

This is up 3.6% from last week's season 9 premiere, which drew 252,000 viewers and ranked #79 on the Cable Top 150. Last week's season premiere drew the lowest Total Divas viewership in the history of the show.

The MLB American League Division Series game between the Astros and the Rays on FS1 topped the night in the 18-49 demographic and in viewership with 3.698 million viewers.

Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the ninth season:

Episode 1: 252,000 viewers

Episode 2: 261,000 viewers

Episode 3:

Season 8 Total: 3.917 million viewers over 10 episodes

Season 8 Average: 391,700 viewers per episode

Season 7 Total: 6.991 million viewers over 12 episodes

Season 7 Average: 582,583 viewers per episode

Season 6 Total: 9.193 million viewers over 16 episodes

Season 6 Average: 613,000 viewers per episode