Below is tonight's lineup:

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Scorpio Sky (AEW World Championship)

* Chris Jericho's "Thanksgiving Thank You Celebration"

* MJF vs. Adam Page (DDP to present AEW Dynamite Ring to the winner.)

* Cody Rhodes in action.

* PAC vs. Kenny Omega