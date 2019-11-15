WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is set to reprise his role from ABC's "The Goldbergs" program, in the new spin-off comedy from the show - Schooled.
The former WWE Universal Champion will reprise his role of Coach Nick Mellor, who he played on "The Goldbergs" several times.
Schooled will premiere on Wednesday, November 20 at 8:30pm ET. The premiere episode is called "Friendsgiving" and will see Goldberg participate in the school's alumni football game.
Below is a sneak peek at Goldberg on the show, along with the full press release sent to us today:
PROFESSIONAL WRESTLER TURNED ACTOR BILL GOLDBERG MAKES GUEST APPEARANCE ON ABC-TV'S SCHOOLED ON NOVEMBER 20
A former professional football player, Bill Goldberg rocketed to superstardom in the WCW, where he quickly became the heavyweight champion – he would also later become the heavyweight champ of the WWE. After burning bright for a short time, he moved on, carving out a career acting in action movies, playing tough guys and goons in films like Universal Soldier: The Return and Half Past Dead 2. He also played an evil Santa in Santa's Slay.
Bill Goldberg played defensive tackle collegiately for the Georgia Bulldogs, and, in 1990, was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams. He spent one season with the Rams and later joined the Atlanta Falcons.
He is the only person to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, the WWE's World Heavyweight Championship, and the WWE Universal Championship. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 34.
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.
"Friendsgiving" was written by Lisa K. Nelson and directed by Lea Thompson.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.