WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is set to reprise his role from ABC's "The Goldbergs" program, in the new spin-off comedy from the show - Schooled.

The former WWE Universal Champion will reprise his role of Coach Nick Mellor, who he played on "The Goldbergs" several times.

Schooled will premiere on Wednesday, November 20 at 8:30pm ET. The premiere episode is called "Friendsgiving" and will see Goldberg participate in the school's alumni football game.

Below is a sneak peek at Goldberg on the show, along with the full press release sent to us today: