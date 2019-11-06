- Right after tonight's AEW Dynamite, AEW Countdown: Full Gear will stream on the promotion's YouTube channel, which you can check out in the video above. Full Gear will take place this Saturday from Baltimore. Join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET.

- During a comical video package for AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, former WWE Star Virgil (aka Soul Train Jones) made an appearance and praised Jericho. During the video, Jones noted Jericho's talent is a lot like Olive Garden's bread sticks: unlimited.

Now presenting, the greatest video package in wrestling history ????#AEWDynamite



Don't miss Full Gear THIS SATURDAY on @brlive pic.twitter.com/UAxSStj7hG — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 7, 2019

- Brandi Rhodes cut a promo about her and Awesome Kong coming for the women's division. Brandi also commented about being dismissed by others, simply because of who she is.

"I have worked so hard to get to where I am today, and yet I'm still constantly dismissed for my merit because of who I am," Brandi said. "'I'm only here because of Cody. Not all that talented. Just another pretty face.' And while you were trying so hard to paint me as the clown, you forgot one thing. Calling me stupid, doesn't make that so, and now I've outsmarted you quicker than you can say bimbo."