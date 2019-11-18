Major League Wrestling announced the signing of vlogger and "Interview Queen" Alicia Atout. It was stated in a press release that Atout will serve as a correspondent for MLW's weekly FUSION series as well as being a correspondent and host for MLW-related programming.

"Alicia is both incredibly talented and hardworking, and has been a standout with her Vlog series AMBY," said MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer. "We couldn't be more pleased that she'll be joining MLW starting this December on MLW FUSION."

Atout is best known for her AMBY YouTube series where she talks about and interviews a number of music and wrestling personalities.

Wrestlers she has interacted with include MJF, Renee Young, Kenny Omega and more. The 24-year-old has been a correspondent for both AEW and Impact Wrestling prior to working with MLW.

