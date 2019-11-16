- Above is last night's SmackDown in three minutes, featuring WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan.

- Last night, Shorty G and Mustafa Ali defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. In the video below, the duo talked about proving the doubters wrong.

"The most satisfying part was proving it to Crobin," Shorty G said. "He's been the one all along doubting us, and specifically me, since King of the Ring. He started this whole process of me finding myself and really accepting who I am. And I'll say thank you because not only do I know who I am now, but I'm becoming a big part of the SmackDown brand."

EXCLUSIVE: Following a victory over @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode, @WWEGable thanks @BaronCorbinWWE for bringing out this new side of him, and @AliWWE bonds with his teammate over their ability to keep overcoming their doubters. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5w6f0297rP — WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2019

- NXT's Jon Quasto made his debut on last night's WWE 205 Live, filling in for Tom Phillips. Quasto commented on his night, calling it "surreal."

"It's difficult to put into words, but having the opportunity to fill in tonight for @tvs_tom on 205 Live was more surreal than I can explain. I owe a massive debt of gratitude to Tom and the entire WWE announce team for their guidance, plus a huge high-five to @dramakingwwe for welcoming me to the desk tonight. Also, bear hugs to the WWE production team for being absolutely tremendous. Add in that my first live broadcast happened to be in Philadelphia at the same arena that I've been going to since high school, and this night definitely qualifies for the life record books."