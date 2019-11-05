Cross-over bouts are becoming more and more important, and recent UFC 244 winner Jorge Masvidal wants to get on board. Masvidal, who claimed the "BMF" title with a victory over Nate Diaz, called out boxing world champion Canelo Alvarez recently.

The UFC 244 main event from Madison Square Garden between Masvidal and Diaz forced the Alvarez vs. Sergei Kovalev bout on DAZN to be delayed at the start. Officials elected to wait to begin Alvarez-Kovalev until after Masvidal was finished the bout.

"I can box. I can hit hard. I've got different angles," Masvidal said during his post-fight press conference (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "I'm not going to get tired in a 12-round boxing event, especially if I have time to prepare for it. It's just kind of fate. He's fighting (last Saturday), I'm fighting (last Saturday). I heard we (expletive) killed him on the pay-per-views.

"I don't know I'd like to break his face. Just fight, just test myself, make a lot of money for testing myself. But I truly feel I could make it 1-1 MMA vs. boxing."

Masvidal was referencing Conor McGregor's bout with Floyd Mayweather in which Mayweather was declared the winner via TKO.

"If Canelo wants to get his ass kicked, that's a fight I'll take," he added. "I'm just here to get the biggest checks possible."