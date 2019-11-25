According to a report by ESPN, the UFC is targeting April for the long-awaited - and much-delayed - Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson bout.

Nurmagomedov would defend his lightweight title for a third time against Ferguson on April 18 from Brooklyn, New York if all sides can come to an agreement. UFC president Dana White said talks are still ongoing.

Nurmagomedov, unbeaten in his career, is coming off a submission win over Dustin Poirier in which he unified the lightweight titles. He won the belt with a victory over Al Iaquinta and scored a submission vs. Conor McGregor last year.

Ferguson is on a 12-fight win streak including a victory over Kevin Lee in 2017 that netted him the interim title. He was later stripped of that belt, but has scored back-to-back wins over Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

The UFC has tried to pair Nurmagomedov and Ferguson together on four different cards in the past, but each time, the fight has fell through.